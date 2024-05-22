President Akufo-Addo Appoints Joe Ghartey GRA Board Chairman

Joe Ghartey

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Joe Ghartey, immediate past Railway Development Minister as the new Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), succeeding Dr. Tony Oteng Gyasi.

The move aims to instigate reforms and streamline operations within the GRA, marking a significant transition in the leadership of the revenue collection agency.

Leadership Change

The dissolution of the Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi-led board by President Akufo-Addo led to the restructuring of the GRA’s governance framework. Concurrently, Rev Dr. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah was replaced by Ms Julie Essiam as the Commissioner General, further emphasizing the reshaping of the GRA’s hierarchy.

Overview

Established in 2009 through the merger of three revenue agencies under the Ghana Revenue Authority Act 2009, the GRA serves as a vital entity for revenue mobilization in the country.

With operational divisions including the Domestic Tax Revenue Division (DTRD) and the Customs Division (CD), alongside strategic support services, the GRA plays a pivotal role in administering tax-related agreements and protocols at the national and international levels.

Joe Ghartey Steps In

Joe Ghartey, the newly appointed GRA Board Chair, brings a rich tapestry of experience to his new role.

A legal luminary, academic, and seasoned politician, Ghartey’s illustrious career spans various realms, including advocacy for human rights and extensive expertise in corporate and investment law.

His tenure as Railways and Development Minister underscores his dedication to public service and governance reform.

Achievements

Ghartey’s journey as a legal practitioner saw him providing legal counsel to numerous corporate entities and professional bodies, both locally and globally.

His involvement in advocating for human rights led to significant milestones, such as the establishment of the Ghana Committee on Human and Peoples Rights. Moreover, his instrumental role in electoral reforms and legal reviews underscores his commitment to ensuring transparency and fairness in democratic processes.

Political Stature

As a Member of Parliament for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency and a former Attorney General, Ghartey’s political acumen and substantial contributions to governance and justice have been widely acknowledged.

His strategic roles within the legal fraternity and legislative landscape reflect a deep-rooted passion for national development and policy formulation.

With Ghartey at the helm of the GRA’s Board, expectations are high for transformative initiatives geared towards enhancing revenue collection mechanisms, fostering efficiency, and aligning the GRA’s operations with global tax standards. His proven track record in legal advocacy and governance positions him as a beacon for catalyzing positive change within the GRA and advancing revenue generation strategies across the nation.

The appointment of Joe Ghartey as the GRA Board Chair signals a new era of leadership within the revenue authority, characterized by a blend of legal prowess, political sagacity, and advocacy for institutional reform. As Ghana navigates its economic landscape, Ghartey’s stewardship is poised to steer the GRA towards greater effectiveness and accountability, shaping a brighter future for revenue mobilization and governance in the country.

By Vincent Kubi