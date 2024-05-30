President Akufo-Addo Steps In To Address Concerns Over Sale Of SSNIT Hotels

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has intervened in the controversy surrounding the sale of four hotels by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Food and Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong, following a petition from Organised Labour.

In response to the concerns raised by Organised Labour, President Akufo-Addo has directed Employment and Labour Relations, Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah to engage in discussions with the labour leaders to find a mutually acceptable solution to the dispute.

Dr. Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), confirmed the president’s directive in a media engagement, expressing hope that the engagements will lead to a resolution to what has been perceived as a problem.

“We wrote to the president that we needed to engage him on this [sale of the SSNIT hotels]. He has referred it to the [Employment and Labour Relations] Minister to start the engagement with us. We are hoping that these engagements will help all of us to find a solution to what we think is a problem,” Dr. Baah said.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who first brought the sale to the public domain, has also petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the sale of the hotels to the Agriculture Minister.

The engagement with the SSNIT Board and Labour Relations Minister is expected to address the concerns raised by Organised Labour and ensure that the interests of all stakeholders are taken into consideration in resolving the dispute over the sale of the SSNIT hotels.

By Vincent Kubi