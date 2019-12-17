President Akufo-Addo Votes In District Assembly Elections

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, 17th December, 2019, cast his vote in the ongoing District Assembly and Unit Committee Elections, in fulfilment of his civic duty.

President Akufo-Addo, who was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, was met on his arrival, at the Rock of Ages polling station ‘B’, by the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea.

In a short interview after casting his ballot, the President urged all Ghanaians to participate in the elections so “you can elect your preferred candidate onto the Assembly. If you sit at home, someone else will make that decision for you. So, I am urging all Ghanaians to turn out in their numbers and vote.”