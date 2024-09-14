President Akufo-Addo’s Promise Fulfilled; Commissions Jamestown Fishing Harbour

In a historic moment for the coastal community of Ga Mashie, Accra, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the long-awaited Jamestown Fishing Harbour on Friday, 13th September 2024.

The harbour, a state-of-the-art facility, has been eagerly anticipated since the 1960s and represents the fulfillment of a promise made by the Akufo-Addo government to revitalize Ghana’s fishing industry and improve the livelihoods of local fisherfolk.

A Dream Realized

The commissioning of the Jamestown Fishing Harbour marks the realization of a long-held dream that began as far back as 1965.

For years, plans to construct a modern fishing port for the area remained unrealized, leaving the people of Jamestown and the broader Ga community with unmet expectations. However, today, the harbour stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to action.

A Symbol of Hope

The newly constructed fishing harbour is expected to transform the local economy, generating employment, improving the lives of fisherfolk, and boosting domestic fish production.

The harbour is equipped with modern facilities, including a 200-capacity fish market, a 60-tonne ice-making plant, a 200-tonne cold store, and market stalls, among others.

A Governance of Compassion

The inclusion of a daycare centre in the harbour’s design demonstrates a governance of compassion, one that empowers women and strengthens families.

This gesture shows the government’s understanding of the critical role women play in the fishing industry and its commitment to supporting them.

A Vital Lifeline

The harbour is not just a monument to progress; it is a vital lifeline for socio-economic empowerment, job creation, and improved livelihoods.

The government is investing in superior infrastructure to reduce post-catch losses, improve fish catches, and reduce dependence on imported fish.

A Landmark Achievement

The commissioning of the Jamestown Fishing Harbour is a landmark achievement in President Akufo-Addo’s broader agenda of infrastructural development aimed at improving Ghana’s socio-economic landscape.

The harbour stands as a beacon of hope, progress, and prosperity for the future.

A Testament to Partnership

The completion of the Jamestown Fishing Harbour is a testament to the partnership between the government and the people of Jamestown.

The President extended his gratitude to the Ga Mantse, the chiefs, and the people of Jamestown for their unwavering faith in his government.

A New Era for Jamestown

The commissioning of the Jamestown Fishing Harbour marks the beginning of a new era for the coastal community. The harbour is expected to revitalise the entire community, sparking economic activity and growth in the region.

-BY Daniel Bampoe