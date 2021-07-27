President Attends Education Summit In UK

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo left the country Tuesday for an official visit to the United Kingdom.

He was seen off at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in the morning by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and other key government officials including Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare.

The visit is at the invitation of the President of Kenya and the British Prime Minister, Uhuru Kenyatta and Boris Johnson, respectively who are co-hosting the event.

He will be leading Ghana’s delegation to the Global Education Summit, to be held from July 28th to 29th 2021 in London.

The Global Education Summit: Financing GPE 2021-2025 will be a key moment for the global community to come together and support quality education for all children.

A release from the presidency said “a centre-piece of the summit will be the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.”

It also indicated that “the President will also, at the invitation of the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of the Emerging Business Intelligence & Innovation (EBII) Group, attend as Special Guest of Honour, and deliver the keynote address at the 2021 African Investments Risks and Compliance (IRC) Summit, on 30th July 2021 at the University of Oxford.”

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway and Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum; as well as officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President is expected back home in Ghana on Sunday, August 1st, 2021.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead as President in accordance with the provisions of Article 60(8) of the Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent