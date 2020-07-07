President Congratulates Valentina Mintah

Valentina Mintah

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged Ms. Valentina Mintah, founder and former Chief Executive of West Blue Consulting, to use her role on the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Executive Board to promote trade between Ghana and international economies.

The President, who made this known in a letter to congratulate Ms. Mintah for her appointment, said “I am glad to note that your “personal mandate for this role will be to use ICT platforms to drive the promotion of trade between Ghana and international economies, further cementing Ghana’s economic potential among global partners.”

Ms. Mintah’s appointment makes her the first black female to be elected to the ICC Executive Board in the organization’s 100 years of existence. ICC is the world’s largest business organization representing 45 million companies and a billion employees from all sectors and company sizes in over 130 countries.

President Akufo-Addo in his congratulations letter, lauded Ms. Mintah’s achievement, promising her of government’s support and urging her not to hesitate to contact any agency of the government for any assistance she might require.

Portions of the congratulations letter read, “I write to congratulate you warmly, on behalf of the Government of Ghana and my behalf, on this outstanding achievement. It is a tribute to black women the world over, particularly to Ghanaian and African women.

“This is very laudable and you can be assured of the full support of government to this end. Do not hesitate to contact any agency of the government for any assistance you may require. I wish you the best of luck and God’s blessings.”

The new member, Ms Mintah, joins the ICC Executive Board, responsible for developing and implementing ICC’s strategy, policy and program of action, and for overseeing the financial affairs of the world business organization.

ICC Secretary General, John W.H. Denton AO, in his congratulations message said “ICC is delighted to welcome Valentina Mintah to its global Executive Board. Throughout her career, Valentina has championed international trade facilitation both in her home region of West Africa and in several transitional economies across the world. With her additional role as Vice-Chair of ICC Ghana, she is uniquely placed to support the strengthening of commercial and trade ties between several key and high growth global markets.”

ICC Ghana Secretary-General, Emmanuel Doni-Kwame, said “ICC Ghana has one of its own on the Executive Board; this is not only well deserved by a qualified professional but an honor to a blessed nation and a continent whose time has come. Valentina’s experience in Africa is an asset to the new board as we strive to make the business work for everyone, everyday and everywhere.

7-Member ICC Executive Board

The seven-member executive board was announced at the 2020 meeting of the ICC World Council and Ms. Mintah would be on the board with some of the world’s most renowned giants including Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammad Al-Thani from Qatar, Sebastian Escarrer from Spain, Dario Gallina from Italy, ShintaKamdani from Indonesia, Takeshi Niinami from Japan and Jane Sun from China.

The 2020 meeting of the ICC World Council also announced that it had elected MasterCard Chief Executive, Ajay Banga, as ICC Chairman and confirmed Maria Fernanda Garza, Chief Executive of Orestia, as ICC First Vice-Chair.

Valentina Mintah