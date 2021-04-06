President Outdoors Plan For Lower HIV, TB, Malaria Rates

PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO has indicated his government’s plan to reduce morbidity and mortality rates in malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS cases. This comes on the heels of the successful launch of the Global Fund’s New Funding Module 3 (NFM3) in Accra last week.

A $204million grant from the Global Fund, is intended to strengthen the fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, and to build resilient and sustainable health systems in Ghana.

Speaking at the event, President Akufo-Addo said that morbidity and mortality rates associated with the three diseases continue to threaten the country’s development.

“Today, as we commence the New Funding Module 3, we aim to accelerate progress towards the realization of the seventeen (17) sustainable development goals, so as to achieve lower morbidity and mortality in malaria, HIV and TB, as well as to strengthen our entire health care system.”

“With the $204million to be made available by the Fund, between 2021 and 2023,” the President indicated, “we will be able to continue with the programme to eliminate HIV, Malaria and TB, and also build health structures that are beneficial to dealing with chronic and infectious diseases.”

“Zero Malaria starts with me, let us come together and drive malaria away. The clock is ticking; let us accelerate action to end TB now. Stay safe, let us end AIDS by 2030,” was his charge to his fellow countrymen and women.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, said that the launch of the new Global Fund grant was “in line with the new national policy direction on health, as enshrined in the revised National Health Policy (NHP, 2020), as well as the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Roadmap 2020 – 2030, which seeks to work collaboratively with all stakeholders and partners, to ensure that all people in Ghana have timely access to high quality health services, irrespective of their ability to pay at the point of use.”

“This includes the diagnosis, treatment and management of HIV/AIDS, Malaria and Tuberculosis”, he said.

Whilst he admitted that there was still more work to be done in the quest to improve the quality of life of the people living in Ghana, he insisted that “the current grant therefore comes at an opportune time”, and further noted that “it is important that we work within the revised health policy framework, country systems and structures, as we collectively implement the objectives of the NFM3.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent