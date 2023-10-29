Presidential Primaries: NPP Names Voting Centres

In preparation for the upcoming presidential primaries, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the voting centres for the event. Slated for November 4, 2023, the primaries will determine the party’s flagbearer in the 2024 general elections.

The voting locations have been designated in the various constituencies across all the 16 regions of Ghana.

The NPP Presidential primary race is featuring four candidates vying for the party’s nomination. These candidates are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh. Additionally, former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, who resigned from the party in September, has declared his intention to run as an independent candidate under the name Movement for Change due to alleged intimidation of his supporters.

In an effort to maintain a peaceful process, the NPP has informed the police to take strict action against any party supporters who may attempt to cause disruptions on election day.

The party recently conducted a balloting process to determine the order in which the candidates’ names will appear on the ballot. Kennedy Agyapong drew the first slot, followed by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in second place;Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the third slot, while Francis Addai Nimo obtained the fourth slot. The balloting was administered by the party’s national election committee.

Here is a breakdown of some of the voting centres across the country: delegates in the Central Region will cast their votes at the Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast. YMCA will serve as the voting centre for delegates from the Greater Accra Region.

Mawuli Senior High School has been designated for delegates from the Volta Region. In the Ashanti Region, delegates will vote at St. Louis College of Education. Eastern Region’s voting centre will be at SEC/TEC SCH in the Koforidua Juaben constituency. Lastly, the Western Region will hold its primaries at John Bitar Club House Dwinasen 1 in the North Sefwi Wiawso constituency.

With the voting centres announced and preparations underway, the NPP is gearing up for a crucial event in determining the future leadership of the party as they head into the 2024 general elections.

By Vincent Kubi