Prez Gives Satellites Big Cash 

President Akufo-Addo yesterday rewarded each member of the Black Satellites with $10,000 for clinching their fourth African Cup of Nations (AFCON) silverware in Mauritania over the weekend .

With a hearty heart at the Jubilee House the president announced $330,000 for the entire team of players and officials.

Five thousand dollars cash will be handed to them and $5,000 as investment for them in the next ten years.

President Akufo-Addo also made personal donation of $5,000 to Abdul Issahaku, Danlad Ibrahim, Captain Afriyie Barnieh and head Coach Abdul Karim Zito.

Ghana defeated Uganda 2-0 to equal Egypt’s all time record of four trophies.