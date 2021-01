President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo is billed to deliver another update on the Coronavirus situation in Ghana.

The update is scheduled for 8:00pm tonight.

The update No.23 is coming at a time when Ghana’s Covid19 deaths have risen to 405 and 797 new cases have been recorded as of January 27, 2021.

There are fears that the President could announce a second partial lockdown tonight.

By Melvin Tarlue