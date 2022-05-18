Prince Oduro Mensah Passes On

Prince Oduro Mensah

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prince Oduro Mensah, has passed on to eternity.

The deceased, believed to be in his early 60s, joined the ancestral world last Thursday, after a short illness at his Spintex residence.

The former Techiman Member of Parliament (MP) mooted the organisation of the President’s Cup in the Fourth Republic under former President John Kufuor.

He was instrumental in the renovation of the Sunyani Coronation Park during his tenure.

His appointment at the NSA was not political (Public Service Committee), and he is considered as one of the best directors at the sports outfit.