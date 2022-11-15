Principal Witness Expsoses Galamsey Queen

The second prosecution witness in the case ivolving Aisha Huang has told the High Court in Accra that the Galamsey Queen accused of engaging in illegal mining in the Ashanti Region, has reportedly been exposed at an Accra High Court that she speaks fluent Twi and English.

The immigration officer, David Essien who is a witness brought by the Attorney General made this revelation when responding to a question posed by the lawyer for Aisha Huang, Nkrabeah Effah Dartey.

As if that was not enough, he also told the court the accused person gave investigators two statements which have been tendered as exhibits.

This led to the serious revelation after counsel for the accused, Mr Effah Dartey asked whether the investigators had the assistance of an interpreter when Superintendent Essien explained that was not necessary because Aisha Huang spoke Twi and English fluently.

On Monday, November Mr. Essien blew the cover that the Chinese galamsey queen used a forged marriage certificate and Ghanaian passport to gain an indefinite residence permit.

The witness, Superintendent of Immigration David Essien attached to the Kumasi Enforcement Unit of the Ghana Immigration Service and has worked for the service for the past nine years told the Court that Aisha Huang contracted a “supposed marriage to a Ghanaian known as Anthony Fabian”, based upon which she was granted the indefinite residence permit.

Investigations however revealed, according to Supt. Essien, that the documents were forged in her application for the permit and the permit was consequently revoked by the Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service on grounds of fraudulent misrepresentation.

This action, the witness told the court, was in accordance with section 22(2a) of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).

On her repatriation, he pointed out that Aisha Huang was also subsequently repatriated on December 19, 2018.

By Vincent Kubi