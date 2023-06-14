‘Prioritise Customer Care Services For Tourism Development’

Officials of GTA, EVAG in a group photograph at the swearing-in ceremony in Accra

Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Operations, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Ekow Sampson, has implored members of the Event Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG) to prioritise treating their customers with the highest level of care to increase their income.

According to him, providing the highest quality of services to customers irrespective of their background, race, and gender can contribute significantly to Ghana’s tourism development.

“It is very imperative for the event industry to take customer service very seriously. Having the highest level of service creates a lot of goodwill among patrons thereby increasing patronage which contributes significantly to tourism development,” he said.

Mr. Sampson made this statement at the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected EVAG executives in Accra on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

He reiterated the need for stakeholders and operators in the tourism value chain to prioritise customer service to attract more clients to their facilities.

Mr. Sampson also entreated members of the association to adhere to the best maintenance cultural practices at the various multifunctional establishments which host visitors and guests in the country, as it forms part of the quality of customer care services delivery.

The newly elected executives include Kate Hassan, President; Cee Kudjoe, Vice President; Margaret Danso Gyau, Treasurer; Miranda Arthur, Director of Marketing; Pauline Fleming Adjei; Adotey Sheadrack Nii Kpakpo; and Shirley Amira Delle.

Others include Valerie Bamfo, Director of Communications; Mrs. Christabelle Afiyo Morrison, Director of Events; Annabella Animah Ossei; Joyce Otu-Danso; Jennifer Atakorah Mensah, Director of Education and Professional Development; Patrick Asamoah and Edwina Nana Esi Ampofo.

Richard Osei, Director of Sponsorship; Dartt Party Adu, Director of Membership; Francisco Apenu Cofie; Nana Akua Akuffo, Secretary; Naa Borkor Bortey; Frank Odoi Okantey, Welfare; Jemima Brown and Albertina Nyantakyi.

Kate Hassan, in a speech, indicated that her administration would embark on capacity-building initiatives to improve members’ skills and competencies.

“My executives pledge their commitment to members of EVAG in making the association the best in the country. I am urging you to contribute to make this a reality,” she posited.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke