‘Prioritize Welfare of Specialist Nurses’

A first class graduate in a hand shake with the deputy minister of health.

The Principal of the School of Peri-Operative and Critical Care Nursing, Dr. Kwaku Asante-Krobea, has appealed to government to prioritize the welfare of specialist nurses.

According to him, the contribution of Specialist nurses to healthcare delivery is often undervalued even though they play an important role in providing critical care to patients.

“It is the responsibility of government to strengthen and invest in nursing and midwifery for the critical workforce to have a triple effect of promoting health, advancing gender equality and strengthen local economies,” he said.

Dr. Asante-Korbea was speaking at the graduation ceremony of the second cohort of Bachelor of Science in Ophthalmic and Pre-Operative Nursing, themed, “Promoting Specialist Nursing Education in Ghana.”

Addressing the gathering, he said in view of seeking better support for specialist nurses, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives’ Association (GRNMA) has finalized the design of job description for specialist nurses.

“GRNMA is also in the process of reviewing the condition of service agreement with government which hopes to enhance the existing benefits to brighten your future welfare prospects,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Health, Alexander K.K. Abban, in his remarks said government was deeply committed to making sure the country has quality health care personnel.

He therefore encouraged the nurses to accept postings into far to reach areas as their specialist services are most needed in such environment.

“The world was now moving toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC), how are we going to achieve that if someone in the village does not get the services of these qualified nurses,” he said.

Principal of the Ophthalmic Nursing School, Stella Antwi Boasiako, said the theme draws home the awareness that Ghana cannot continue to rely on basic skills to achieve appreciable Universal Health Coverage.

“This is because the literature suggests that, clients seeking health care everywhere are safer in the hands of well educated nurses who are front liners of health care and constitute the largest proportion of professionals in the health care continuum,” she said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Juliana Tamatey