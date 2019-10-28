‘Coup Plotters’ Accuse Military Of Invasion Of Privacy

Lawyers of the nine persons who have been charged with treason felony for plotting to destabilise the state have accused the military High Command of invasion of privacy.

According to the lawyers, who have some of their clients with the Ghana Armed Forces remanded at the Military custody, anytime they have conferences with them, persons with the Defence Intelligence Unit sit-in and record their private conversation.

Lawyer Kodjogah Adawudu made this known to the Kaneshie District Court presided over by Her Worship Mrs Eleanor Botwe when the case was called on Monday, October 28.

ASP Sylvester Asare, prosecutor in the matter, on his part said nothing of that sought has come to his attention.

He however assured the court that he would liaise with his colleagues at the GAF to make sure the right thing is done and report back to the court.

Meanwhile, counsel for the accused person has said they have written formally to the military to complain about the development.

The accused charged with first-degree felony are Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Dornyah “Ezor” Kafui – a local weapon manufacturer, Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC) – a freight manager and Gershun Akpa – a civilian employee of the Armed Forces.

Also, soldiers, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, WO2 Esther Saan, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Sylvester Akanbiri have been charged with treason.

Case adjourned to November 11, 2019.

–Starrfm.com.gh