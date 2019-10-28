CAF Confed Cup: Injury-Time Penalty Earns Kotoko Win Against San Pedro

Naby Keita

Naby Keita’s injury-time penalty earned Asante Kotoko a 1-0 win against FC San Pedro in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup playoff in Kumasi.

The match originally took place on Sunday but was suspended after a goalless first half due to heavy rain.

The game at the Baba Yara Stadium was finally finished on Monday, with just the remaining 45 minutes being played, and Keita scored the winner for Kotoko in the 95th minute.

The Ivorian side looked to be on course for a hard-earned draw, but with the clock ticking into stoppage time, Kotoko earned a penalty after Burkina Faso attacker Songne Yacouba was brought down inside the box.

Guinean striker Keita stepped up to score calmly as Kotoko secured victory ahead of the return leg in Abidjan on Sunday, November 3.

Kotoko are playing in the Confederation Cup following a demotion from the Caf Champions League after a first-round loss to Etoile Sahel of Tunisia last month.