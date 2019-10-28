Jospong Group Wins Africa Public Sector Award

The Africa Public Sector Conferences and Awards (APSCA) has awarded the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), a successful diversified Ghanaian holding company.

JGC was the proud recipient of the prestigious Excellence in Public Private Partnership Award.

The award was in recognition of the Jospong Group’s outstanding service, innovation and tireless efforts in building strong partnerships with the Ghanaian government and service to the masses.

The Executive Chairman of JGC and Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong and the District Common Fund Administrator Naa Torshie Addo among others also received awards at the Second Africa Public Sector Awards night held in Accra.

The APSCA initiative is aimed at encouraging public sector participants to improve on their lot across the sub-region.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was the chief host of the event themed “Enhancing Public Sector Efficiency through Digitization”.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Bawumia underscored the need for the digitization initiative undertaken by the government to be implemented within the public sector zealously.

He said this will yield the needed results of bringing efficiency in the public service delivery.

Dr. Bawumia urged public servants to put the interest of the public in their service delivery and support government’s digitization drive within the public sector.

Receiving the two awards, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, who was named the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Government Initiative Award expressed his delight for the recognition given to the Jospong Group.

He dedicated the awards to the over 200,000 hardworking staff of the company and the general public for their unflinching support in growing a Ghanaian group of companies to compete at the global stage.

Dr. Agyepong pointed out that the Ghanaian private entrepreneur is passionate and determined to effectively contribute to Ghana’s sustainable development initiatives hence the need to support local firms to lead the country’s developmental agenda.

By Melvin Talue