Project Maji Pays Courtesy Call On Sanitation and Water Resources Minister

The CEO of ‘Project Maji’, Mr. Sunil Lalvani on Tuesday 27th July, 2021 paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah to address the issues related to the provision of quality water supply within the country.

Mr. Suni Lalyani in his contribution disclosed that their mission is to provide access to safe water to 1 million people by 2025, by using solar power to offer cost-efficient alternatives to replace the current technology (hand pump) being used, especially, in rural settings.

He emphasized on the need to empower communities and thus set them on a journey of self-reliance by providing the latest, self-sustainable water solutions, such as the e-payment systems.

Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah also used the opportunity to highlight some of the Projects being undertaken by her ministry which includes the introduction of Smart Meters and Tokens that allows people to have access to water supply services on their own convenience as long as they have credit on their tokens.

The plans and activities of the Project Maji, according to the Minister, supplement the already existing intervention being carried out by the Ministry through the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA).

She therefore pledged the full support of the Ministry towards the full implementation of the Smart Meter and Tokens regime.

By Annie Wharton Savage