Promasidor Lifts Standard Chartered Trophy

The winning team from Promasidor Ghana displaying the silverware

Promasidor Ghana Limited has emerged winners of this year’s Standard Chartered (SC) Trophy.

Standard Chartered hosted the annual soccer fiesta at the Athletics Oval of the University of Ghana last Saturday.

The tournament is hinged on the bank’s sponsorship of Liverpool FC. Sixteen teams made up of clients of the bank competed in the tournament.

As winners, Team Promasidor Ghana Limited will represent Ghana in May at the Standard Chartered Trophy Final at Anfield.

The winning package also includes a four-night trip to the UK. Whilst in the UK, the team will receive professional training from LFC legends and coaches at the Liverpool FC Academy to help them prepare for the ‘Final’ tournament. They will also enjoy a complete tour of Anfield, home of Liverpool FC, and watch the final Liverpool home match.

The Standard Chartered Trophy is an international five-aside football tournament that provides the bank a platform to actively engage its clients, staff and stakeholders.

Winners join others from other markets to play in the finals tournament to determine the ultimate Standard Chartered Trophy winner every year.

The Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, Asiedua Addae, said the partnership between “Standard Chartered and Liverpool FC has generated great excitement around our brand and provided outstanding opportunities for our clients. SC Trophy has become a permanent feature in the corporate sports calendar and offers our clients a great networking opportunity.”