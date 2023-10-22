Proper Showdown: Sagnarigu Chairman Confronts Ken Agyapong Over Wild Allegations

Ken Agyapong

In a dramatic turn of events, a clash between Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a presidential aspirant, and Alhaji Dagoma, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for Sagnarigu led to abruptly end of his campaign in Tamale on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

The clash reportedly took place during Kennedy’s tour of the Northern Region, where he was meeting with Sagnarigu and Tamale North constituency delegates.

According to reports, during the meeting, Mr Kennedy Agyapong made a stunning allegation, claiming that constituency chairmen were offered GHC100,000 each to vote during the special delegate conference. However, this allegation did not sit well with the outspoken and straightforward Sagnarigu Chairman. Without hesitation, Chairman Dagomba took the microphone and vehemently denied the allegations, calling Kennedy Agyapong a liar.

Chairman Dagomba’s response was met with fervent applause from the delegates, but unfortunately, a few supporters of the aspirant resortedly hurling insults at the delegates.

The situation quickly escalated, requiring the intervention of elders to restore calm. Consequently, the meeting had to be abruptly concluded by the presidential aspirant.

This clash has sparked discussions in the media regarding the allegations of vote-buying and the sincerity of politicians. Party members have expressed their disappointment in the actions of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Chairman Dagoma, as the incident has left a sour taste in their mouths.

As the political season intensifies, there are concerns that more such clashes may occur.

It is crucial to ensure that these clashes do not escalate into physical altercations, as they would only serve to damage the credibility of our political leaders.

By Vincent Kubi