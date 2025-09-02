Protect Journalists At Akwatia By-Election – GJA To IGP

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour and IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has impressed upon the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno to ensure that journalists covering the Akwatia by-election are safe, as any assault will be blamed on him.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the by-election today, Mr. Dwumfour said information gathered by his election team indicates that there is heavy military presence at Akwatia, particularly Wenchi and other areas, causing fear and panic among the people.

“On the ground, the GJA will hold the security services fully accountable for the safety and protection of journalists in Akwatia. If any journalist is attacked while performing his legitimate duties, the leadership of the Police Service will bear full responsibility. And I quote, If any journalist is attacked while performing his legitimate duties, the leaders of the Ghana Police Service will bear full responsibility,” he stressed.

Mr. Dwumfour further stated that the association will not hesitate to demand accountability.

“In as much as we want to support the security services to discharge their duties, the Legislative Instrument (LI) that govern the conduct of the election give mandate to the Police Service to be the lead security of the election,” he stated.

Mr. Dwumfour added that the LI maintains that the Inspector General of Police should chair the Election Security Task Force, and not the military.

“It is only in some instances that the military will serve as backup to beef up security when they need monitoring and observing the election process. We strongly believe that there’s no need for any mask – we mean face masks – for security personnel in the constituency,” he added.

The GJA president emphasised that, “We don’t expect security personnel to be seen wearing face masks that could cause intimidation to electors. We are there to expose the ills of society. We are there to shed light on darkness, and nothing will prevent us from discharging our constitutional duty.”

He added that regardless, the media houses will expose the use of military to intimidate the electorate, urging the police to ensure that no hooligans are allowed to foment trouble.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke