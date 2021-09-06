Protecting Public Lands is Non-Negotiable – Lands Minister

Mr Jinapor with the Public Lands Committee members.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor has reiterated the resolve of President, Akufo-Addo, and his government to tackle the age-long challenge of encroachment and blatant stealing of public lands.

Mr Jinapor intimates that the government has a non-negotiable stance on protecting public lands and that resources will be committed to achieving the same.

In light of this, the Minister has tasked the newly-inaugurated Public Lands Protection Team to help safeguard public lands from encroachment.

In a remark during the inauguration of the team on Monday, September 6, 2021, Mr Jinapor highlighted the perennial challenges that have engulfed public lands and tasked the committee to explore ways to effectively deal with the canker.

“The public lands continue to be the property of the Ghanaian people and is vested in the President which is the crust of the nature of public lands. The duty to protect this land requires fidelity and utmost care”, he added.

He also re-sounded the President’s directive in respect of public lands and the fact that agencies are no longer allowed to deal in, grant, or allocate public lands without the express authorization of the Minister of Lands and that matter the President.

He espoused that the set up of the committee is not to hijack the role of the Lands Commission but rather provide another venue for dealing specifically with encroachment on public lands.

He concluded, “the work of the Committee is not in any way to conflict the mandate of the Lands Commission but to play a complementary role in the safeguarding of public lands”.

The Chairman of the Committee who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Forestry, Benito on behalf of his colleagues thanked the Hon. Minister and appreciated the trust he has imposed in them.

He added that they will do their best to protect public lands for posterity’s sake and promise to work hand in hand with the Lands Commission to achieve this course.

” We assure you of our commitment to work” he concluded.