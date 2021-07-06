Provide Us With All Relevant Evidence Linked To Ejura Shooting Incident- Probe Committee

The Ministerial Committee commissioned to investigate the Ejura shooting incident, has appealed to the public to be willing to provide all the evidence needed for a successful probe.

“The public is being invited to provide us with all the relevant evidence linked to the incident as we seek to get to the bottom of the issue,” Justice George Kingsley Koomsom, the Chairman appealed.

The Committee had resolved to investigate the issue to its logical conclusion, he assured, in an interview with the media at Ejura, after the members called on Barima Osei Hwedie II, the Ejurahene.

Justice Koomson said the Committee would discharge its duties as expected and within its terms of reference.

Therefore, those who had any information connected to the tragedy, should not hesitate to present them at the Committee’s sitting, he appealed.

The Committee began sitting at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi, on Tuesday, July 06, and have 10 days within which to finish its work and submit recommendations to the government.

Those invited to make an appearance include; security personnel, traditional authorities and some youth groups at Ejura, some media houses as well as identifiable individuals with links to the incident.

Two young men, Nasiru Yussif and Murtala Mohammed, both in their 20s, who lost their lives in the tragedy, had since been buried.

The incident was triggered by the death of one Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka, 45, who was said to have been brutally assaulted while returning home on a motorbike three days before the disturbances.

Three accused persons, Ibrahim Issaka, Fuseini Alhassan and Iddi Mohammed, arrested in connection with Kaaka’s death, have been remanded into police custody by the Asokwa District Court.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder.

The court, presided over by Akua Adu Boahen, did not take the accused persons’ pleas when they made an appearance on Friday, July 02, and will re-appear on reappear on July 22, 2021.

Mr. Justice Koomson told the media that their terms of reference encompassed identifying the circumstances leading to the death of Kaaka and the two young men, the role of the key witnesses such as security personnel and suspects in the murder case.

He called for public support to enable the Committee discharge its duties to the best of the citizenry’s expectation.

Barima Osei Hwedie, the Ejurahene, assured the Committee that the traditional authorities would be cooperating with the members in their work.

“We will not hesitate to give the requisite evidence you need in your work,” the Chief promised and appealed to the people of Ejura, especially the youth and affected families to offer the Committee information to achieve the purpose for which the probe had been commissioned.

