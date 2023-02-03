PUFA Ghana To Be Inaugurated

Dr. Paul Kofi Fynn (M) flanked by two members of PUFA Ghana

THE PRIVATE University Founders Association (PUFA) Ghana is set to be inaugurated on February 7, this year, after which it will elect its executives.

The association, which comprises the owners, founders and chancellors of private universities, would also adopt its constitution and logo on that day.

PUFA seeks to give owners of private universities a common voice in projecting their interest on critical issues on education.

At a meeting at the Wisconsin International University College in Accra recently, 10 private universities owners and chancellors pledged their commitment to PUFA.

Founder of Wisconsin University College, Dr. Paul Kofi Fynn, said that the founders, chancellors/representatives of the private universities had adopted the name “Private University Founders Association Ghana (PUFA) Ghana.

“They are now looking forward to finalising consultation with members on the remaining details of the group formulation,” he stated adding, “We tried to work on the constitution, but unfortunately we were not able to finish on time.”

He explained that the election would take place on February 7, 2023 during which they would choose a president, secretary, treasurer and publicity officer to run the association.

According to Dr. Fynn, this would mark the commencement of operation of the group, and added that 15 university owners were part of the association.

He said he expected others to join when they operationalise the association, which would offer them a united front to influence the decisions and policies in the educational front.

By Nafisatu Abdul Razak