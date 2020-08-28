Queen Mother’s Association Preach Peace Ahead of December 7 Election

Queen Mother’s Association members with Ya Na in Yendi

The Queen Mother’s Association of Ghana has called on the King of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Na Abukari II , at his Gbewa palace in yendi in the Northern region.

The purpose of the visit by the Queen mother’s association is to preach peace to the good people of Dagbon ahead of the December 7 general elections.

The Queen Mother’s Association will embark on a tour to all the 16 regions in the country to preach peace.

At the Gbewa palace, the King of Dagbon , Ndan Ya Na Abukari II, applauded the Queen mother’s for joining the campaign to appeal to political parties and their presidential and parliamentary candidates to avoid rancor and bitterness in their campaigns.

“No promotion of armed violence would be tolerated and what we want is comprehensive development in Dagbon and across the nation.”

The Ya Na proposed that in future elections all the political parties should allocate 40 percent of the parliamentary seats to women.

“Women are more than men in Ghana but their representation in parliament are unacceptable today. Very low for a country that gained independence in 1957.”

The King of Dagbon was optimistic that the visit by the Queen mother’s will create another development of women in the kingdom and Ghana at large.

The National president of the Queen Mother’s Association, Nana Serwa Bonsu , appealed to the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians for their selfish gains.

“ They leave their children and relatives at home and rather come to pick you to go do their dirty jobs for them but if anything bad should happen to you it’s your family that will suffer it and not the politicians so please don’t allow them to use you.”

According to her, should the fortunate happen to the youth , the best the politicians will do is to visit the family and hand over amount of money to the family and that ends it.

She urged Ghanaians to vote in the December 7 general elections based on peace and development that can impact positively in the lives of their family.

Nana Serwa entreated the youth of Dagbon to sustain the current peace in the region to benefit from developmental projects by the government and investors.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi