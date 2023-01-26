Quick Action Partakes In Cultural Exchange Programme In UK

Quick Action in a memorable pose with some friends

Ghanaian music producer Joseph Appiah, known in showbiz cycles as Quick Action, is currently in the United Kingdom for acultural exchange programme at the King’s College London.

The cultural exchange programme will allow Quick Action to study alongside local students while experiencing a different education system and style of teaching, sharing his expertise and knowledge, and making memories thatwill last a lifetime.

He also participated in the Art Emergency Workshop on Tuesday. This workshop exercise is to enhance his professionalexpertise in developing talents in Africa and the world.

“It was an interactive workshop where students connect with other international participants for cultural exchange,” he told BEATWAVES.

Quick Action further hinted at a Dyslexia action project coming up, aiming at developing children with learning disabilities in Africa and beyond.

The music producer, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of S24 Studios, recently launched a gospel album titled ‘Holy Praise’ after his trip from the United Kingdom.

In 2020, Goldfields Ghana appointed him as an ambassador for itsCOVID-19 Community Campaign.

Quick Action, who is now called Joseph Keyz due to his desireto do gospel music, has produced several artistes including TiC, Bright of Buk Bak, KwawKese, Afro Moses, Shasha Marley, Samini, Cindy Thompson, and a host of others.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke