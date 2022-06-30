R2bees, Others Rock Vodafone Turn Up Party

R2bees

The most anticipated event in the Ashanti Region this year, the Vodafone Ghana Turn Up Party, came off at the Royal Parade Grounds on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus.

The event, which forms part of activities under Vodafone’s Ashanti Month initiative, brought together industry greats such as R2Bees, Sefa, and Mr Drew, who thrilled patrons with impressive performances.

Alongside these outstanding performances was the display of dexterity on the turntables by one of Ghana’s finest disc jockeys, DJ Aroma, serving fans with groovy music that kept them on their feet all night long.

Fans received a tremendous bonus when Darko Vibes and Tulenky came on stage to provide back-to-back surprise performances.

The event was also characterised by the live performance of the Vodafone Turn Up Star, Yaw Jem, who emerged winner of the Vodafone Next Turn Up Star competition before the event.

The Vodafone Turn Up Party was no doubt a huge success, as it saw massive attendance by students and residents of Kumasi and beyond.

The fun-packed party was preceded by a Vodafone Cash Bazaar on campus, which allowed patrons to enjoy heavy discounts on purchases from different vendors with their Vodafone Cash wallets while winning a lot of cool prizes.

Director of the Enterprise Business Unit and Wholesale at Vodafone Ghana, Tawa Bolarin, speaking about the event, expressed excitement with the massive turnout.

“It was a beautiful scenery filled with an ecstatic audience who jammed to the enthralling performances by great artistes. At Vodafone, we encourage a healthy balance of work and fun, and it is such a great pleasure to see many people have fun today after a long week of school or work activities,” she stated.

Tawa added that Vodafone Turn Up was part of activities to mark the 2022 Vodafone Ashanti Month; a campaign that focuses on the Ashanti Region by undertaking socially impactful initiatives in June every year.

“Indeed, hosting the Turn Up Party here at KNUST is no coincidence. It was a deliberate effort by the Vodafone Ghana team to signify its focus on the Ashanti Region this month; supporting all areas of the region during the Ashanti Month campaign,” she disclosed.