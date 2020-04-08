Rafimex & Fairway Supports Armed Forces With 8000 Cans of Lucozade

Donors with officials Ghana Armed Forces

Rafimex General Trading Company Limited, official distributors of Lucozade energy drink, in partnership with Fairway Supermarket have donated 8000 cans of Lucozade to the Ghana Armed Forces.

The items were received by the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Rear Admiral Adam Yakubu at Burma Camp in Accra on Monday.

The Public Relations Officer of Rafimex General Trading Company Abigail Ofosu Antwi said they were concerned about the people at the frontlines in the fight against the Coronavirus in Ghana, and the donation was a demonstration of their concern.

“We decided to make this donation for the purpose of offering some assistance to what is happening in Ghana currently. We know the Ghana military is part of those at the frontlines in the battle against the spread of the Coronavirus, so we thought that helping them would be a way of also helping to ensure a safer and better society”, she added.

Rear Admiral Adam Yakubu, receiving the items expressed his appreciation to the team saying, “We thank you so much for this donation specifically to our troops who have been deployed to enforce the partial lockdown currently ongoing in Ghana. Support from the populace and corporate bodies would really boost the morale of our troops. The Government is doing its part, however, support from corporate bodies as well as individual philanthropists would be an added boost to us.”

Present at the donation activity were the Chief Executive officer of Rafimex General Trading Company Haissam El – Dowi, Country Manager of Lucozade West Africa Mensah Seneadza, Director General Joint Operations Brig. Gen. Mahama Abdullai and Chief Executive officer of Fairway Supermarket Maya Ishmael.