Railways Workers Union Secretary Resigns

The General Secretary of the Railway Workers Union, Goodwill Ntarmah has resigned from the position.

Mr. Ntarmah did not assign reasons for his resignation but said it was under not-so-pleasant circumstances.

He said, “after widely consulting with my family and loved-ones, I have decided to resign from my position as the General Secretary of the Railway Workers’ Union, effective September 1, 2023”.

He indicated that in spite of all his achievements as the Union secretary, his work must come to an end at some point and believed that there is no better time to resign than now.

“I contributed immensely to the welfare of railway workers in Ghana. As the General Secretary, I led several negotiations that achieved a cumulative 182 per cent in salary levels over the period”, he mentioned in a statement his issued.

He was grateful to all those he worked with, the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) taskforce and the entire Railway Workers for their immense support while he was in office.

He pledged to even work harder for the growth of the Company now that he will be returning to the Ghana Railway company after his secondment to the Union.

“I also thank the leadership of the Trade Unions Congress (TUC), colleague General Secretaries as well as the whole TUC family”, he said.

“I wish the next leader of the Union and his or her team, a successful term and promise to support the team in any way possible for the progress of the Union”, he pointed out.

Mr. Ntarmah served as the Union Secretary of the Railway Workers for nearly 16 years. From 2008 to 2012, he was the Deputy General Secretary of the Union and from 2012 to 2023, he served the Union as the General Secretary.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi