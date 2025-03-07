Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc At Amakye- Bare, 5 Injured

One of the affected schools

A rainstorm on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, ravaged Amakye-Bare community in the Atwima Nwabiagya North Municipality of the Ashanti Region, causing severe destruction to houses and schools.

The powerful five-minute downpour and heavy storm destroyed over 60 houses, with scores of persons sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Four schools including Barekuma Roman Catholic Primary, Barekuma D/A Junior High School and two other private schools were affected.

Five persons whose injuries were serious were rushed to the hospital for treatment, where two were discharged and three remained under medical care.

Residents of the affected community, who spoke to this reporter, disclosed that properties worth thousands of Ghana Cedis have been destroyed.

“I have lived in this community since childhood and I have not experienced this devastating storm before. Now I have been rendered homeless and have lost all my things,” said a septuagenarian who was affected by the ruinous storm.

This incident comes barely two weeks after similar storm ripped off roofs of several houses, including the Presbyterian School at Nintin in the Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Residents of the affected community are now calling on the government for urgent support to aid in the recovery efforts. The community is in dire need of assistance to rebuild and recover from this disaster.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi