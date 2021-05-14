Rapper Drake Emerges ‘Billboard Artiste Of The Decade’

Drake

Canadian rapper, Drake, is set to receive the top honour at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards as the artiste of the decade.

The 34-year-old will be receiving the award at the event which will be taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Drake was ranked the best-performing artiste of the last 10 years, based on activity on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums tally, as well as social media data and touring revenue from Billboard Boxscore, from December 5, 2009, through September 28, 2019.

The Canadian rapper is also up for seven awards in standard categories (Top Radio Song, Top Male Artiste, Top Billboard 200 Artiste, Top Hot 100 Artiste, Top Streaming Songs Artiste, Top Rap Artiste, and Top Streaming Song).

Also, Singer Pink is set to receive the distinguished Icon Award.