Rapper, Kodak Black Shot Outside Justin Bieber After Party Venue

Rapper, Kodak Black was on Saturday shot alongside three other persons outside a restaurant in Los Angeles where singer, Justin Bieber was hosting an after-party.

According to NBC News, the shooting took place in West Hollywood.

Police sources said the 24-year-old Florida rapper and three others were shot; two were taken by ambulance and two self-transported to a hospital, the Los Angeles Police Department said. All are in stable condition.

While it is not immediately clear what sparked the fight outside the club in the 400 block of N. La Cienega Boulevard, an LAPD spokesman said the victims were shot when they emerged from the club during the fight.