Rapper Yaa Pono’s Dad Dies On Christmas Day

Renowned rapper Yaa Pono has lost his father, Adu Antwi, on Christmas Day.

He announced the sad incident in a tweet on December 28, 2023, by sharing, “Really hard 4 uptown losing my Dad on a Christmas Day. Jah guide you on your journey, Mr. Adu Antwi.”

Yaa Pono had always highlighted the significant role his father played in his life and career. “My father is everything to me, and he has bestowed everything he has on me. He picked me up and drove me to where I am now, for which I am grateful,” he reportedly once told Angel FM. Unfortunately, he has passed on.

Losing a father is a profound and heart-wrenching experience that brings pain, and Yaa Pono is no doubt feeling that pain now.

Currently, support has been pouring in for Yaa Pono as condolences flooded in from his followers and friends.”