Davido, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Others Thrill Fans At AfroFuture

The 2023 AfroFuture Experience, a celebration of Africa’s diverse culture will forever be Ghana’s most patronized event for the season.

The El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra came alive as the patrons came in their numbers to experience the electrifying performances of Africa’s finest superstar Davido, Black Sherif, King Promise, Efya, Stonebwoy and a tall list of other music sensations billed to perform.

The day one of the event saw the likes of Black Sherif, Efya, Samini, Camidoh taking the centre stage to thrill patrons with the best of their hit songs to the amazement of the fans.

The highlight of day-1 was when the reigning VGMA artiste of the year, Black Sherif and Nigerian’s rapper Odumodublvck delivered a star-stunned performance of their hit song titled ” Wotowoto Seasoning “.

The duo performance was met with rousing applause from patrons who were very much thrilled by the great collaboration amidst the Ghana-Naija controversies.

Black Sherif also performed a number of hit singles off his album tilted “The Villian I Never Was”.

Day two of the festival was nothing short of excitement as Davido moved the crowd with his historical stage presences.

His joint performance with Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy and King Promise got massive reactions and cheers from the crowd.

Davido performed Stonebwoy’s “Activite” and King Promise ” Terminator” which warmed the hearts of patrons.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke