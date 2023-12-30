Actor Toosweet Annan Ties The Knot With Media Personality

In a joyous celebration on Saturday, December 30, 2023, actor Toosweet Annan exchanged vows with media personality Msflava, marking the beginning of their marital journey.

The news of their union surprised many, as their relationship had been discreet to many until the heartfelt announcement on social media.

Toosweet Annan, renowned as Ghana’s hottest export to Nigeria, has made a significant mark in the Nigerian entertainment scene, starring in numerous productions.

His fans and followers, both from Nigeria and Ghana, flooded social media platforms with congratulatory messages, expressing excitement and best wishes for the newlywed couple.

The actor, known for his charm on and off the screen, took a vow during the ceremony, pledging fidelity to his new wife. He promised never to get involved with any woman other than his wife, showcasing a commitment to their marital bond.

While much remains private about Msflava, her Instagram profile @msflava_ identifies her as a media personality.

Their marriage ceremony was attended by several movie actors including Prince David Osei, James Gardiner, Kweku Elliot, and several others.

By Francis Addo