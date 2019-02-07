Raw Chicken Eating Suspects Fined

Victims eating the raw chicken

THREE of the four men from Akomadan accused of subjecting three senior high school students to inhumane treatment by forcing them to eat raw chicken have been ordered to pay GH¢5,400 after they had admitted assaulting the students.

Abukari Anaba, Prince Antwi and Peter Owusu Oduomi are to further pay GH¢1,000 to each of the victims as compensation or in default serve a concurrent jail term of 12 months for the offences.

They all pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and assault, contrary to sections 23(1) and 84 of Act 29/60 respectively when they appeared at the Akomadan Magistrate Court on Monday, February 4.

However, the fourth accused person, Francis Osei, was slapped with GH¢10,000 bail with two sureties to reappear on February 11 after he had pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

The court, presided over by Florence Baah, also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the fifth person, Kwaku Antwi, who escaped arrest and has since not shown up in court.

The four were arrested by the Akomadan police after they had compelled the juveniles to eat uncooked fowl the students admitted to have stolen from the owner’s hencoop, DSP Edmund Nyamekye told the court.

According to him, the incident happened in November last year before the students went on vacation, but went undetected until a video footage of the cruel act went viral and the police received a copy.

He narrated that the four were initially detained to assist police in investigation, while medical forms were issued to the victims to visit hospital. After police investigations, they were charged and arraigned.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi