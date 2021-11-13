Rawlings 1st Anniversary Marked

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and Kimathi Rawlings arriving at the remembrance day anniversary of former President Rawlings.

The family of former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has said the past twelve months (1 year) has been a difficult period for them as they continue to mourn their father, the late former President.

The eldest daughter, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings said this during a thanksgiving service yesterday in memory of their father who died on November 12, 2020.

“Through it all,” however, Dr. Zanetor, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korle Constituency, said “God has been merciful.”

In a speech, she said “it has been a difficult twelve months having to live with the knowledge that he is physically not here with us, but as Psalm 46:1 says, ‘God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble’.”

She noted that, “Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings was a man who one cannot forget easily.”

That, she said, was because “his loving and charismatic demeanour struck everyone he met, and for mum and us, every passing day brings new memories of who he was – larger than life but still a simple personality with so much warmth and compassion.”

“As a young father, your love and care knew no bounds. To quote from mum’s tribute to you: ‘You took pride in your fatherly duties. There was no task too tiresome and bothersome for you, as you sought to take care of your young family’.”

“You struck a chord with the ordinary people of this country and could not fathom why a small group of the privileged class had taken over Ghana and consistently mismanaged it. You and like-minded colleagues believed some action had to be taken. The rest is history,” she said in honour of the memory of her late father.

Whiles she said probity and accountability were not just popular words associated with the late former President Rawlings, Dr. Zanetor said he did everything he could when he was the leader of the country to live that idea, and convinced Ghanaians to follow suit.

“The journey of combating corruption has been a complex journey for Ghana but while you lived, you never stopped championing that cause. We are still far from where you wanted your beloved Ghana to be but your ideals and what you stood for, will also haunt those who choose to cut corners to achieve undeserved riches,” she noted.

She, therefore, could not but admit “your loss, was a loss to the whole country and the pain was one felt by most Ghanaians.”

The Agbotui and allied families of which the Rawlings’ are an embodiment took the opportunity to thank all Ghanaians for the outpour of love and support when they lost their dear husband and father.

“It was indeed touching that many from across the length and breadth of Ghana, expressed their sympathies and offered us a shoulder to lean on. In you we sought and continue to seek our consolation,” was how they put it in the statement read on their behalf by Dr. Zanetor.

Father Andrew Campbell prayed for the widow, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and the children the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings left behind; Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina and Kimathi Rawlings.

Present were Vice President Bawumia, former President John Mahama, former Chief Justices Georgina Wood and Sophia Akuffo and a host of current and former government officials including ministers, chiefs including the Ga Mantse and Queen mothers.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu