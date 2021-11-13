7 Nigerian Fraud Boys Grabbed

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Ashanti Region has arrested seven Nigerians including two suspected to be involved in cybercrime.

The suspects were apprehended at Ampatia Hemang in Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti Region.

They were alleged to have in their possession, Ghana cards and Health Insurance cards.

Confirming the arrest the Nkawie District Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, DSI Justice Dzisa Akpedonu who led the operation said the suspects were living in the same house.

He mentioned that two laptops, smartphones five, other phones three, a landline, and power banks believed to be used for their fraudulent work were retrieved.

The suspected Nigerian criminals, he added have been transported to the Ghana Immigration Service headquarters in Adum-Kumasi for interrogation and thorough investigation.

By Vincent Kubi