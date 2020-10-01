Rebecca Cautions NPP Supporters Against Voter Apathy

NPP Supporters cheering on the First Lady as she entered the Anyaa Constituency

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has cautioned supporters of the NPP in the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, not to be complacent in the up coming general elections.

Speaking to market women at Chantan and Anyaa as part of her tour of the capital, Mrs. Akufo-Addo entreated them to turn out massively on December 7, to retain the NPP as the governing party.

“President Akufo-Addo continues to work to fulfill all his promises to the people of Ghana, through the many social intervention policies he has implemented including Free SHS, 1 Constituency 1 Ambulance, 1D1F and strengthening of the NHIS, all of which have largely benefited women and therefore he deserves another four years to work for Ghanaian women”, she campaigned.

While meeting with the Chiefs and people in the constituency,

the First lady outlined some initiatives she has undertaken to complement government’s effort to enhance the lives of women and children.

She said through the Rebecca Foundation, a Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Mother and Baby Care Unit have been constructed at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, respectively.

She also said through the Rebecca Foundation’s Learning to Read Reading to Learn initiative, several libraries are being put up across the country to inculcate the culture of reading among young Ghanaians.

She again mentioned that the Rebecca Foundation has also partnered with the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) through its “Because I want to Be” initiative to train young girls and mothers to acquire skills to enhance their livelihood.

The Rebecca Foundation, she said, will continue to help in the empowering of women and children.

The First Lady presented some medical items including blankets, thermometer guns, bedsheets, nose masks and sanitizers to the Anyaa Sowutuom Municipal Clinic.

The items are to assist the health facility discharge its duties.

She also used the opportunity to congratulate the health personnel for standing firm in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the MCE for Anyaa Sowutuom Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey, NPP Parliamentary candidate for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Adomako Kissi as well as Regional and Constituency executives of the NPP.

By Jamila Akweley Okterchiri