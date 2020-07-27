Rebecca Commiserates With The Family Of Madam Akua Denteh

The delegation with the family ofMadam Ekua Danteh

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has sent a delegation to commiserate with and present some items to the family of Madam Akua Denteh, who was tragically lynched at Kafaba in the Savannah region of Ghana.

“The lynching of ninety-year-old Madam Akua Denteh, is simply abhorrent. It is tragic that in this day and age, Ghanaians especially women continue to suffer such barbaric and human right violations that undermine our quest for gender equality” the First Lady lamented.

Mrs Akufo-Addo expressed her appreciation for the many statements of condemnation, saying “I am encouraged by the various statements of condemnation by many well-meaning Ghanaians and groups. While the statements are commendable, we must take all necessary steps to bring justice to the family and completely abolish all such negative, abusive and violent practices against women in particular. I will continue to work with interest groups to empower women and girls in various ways, including education and skills acquisition, as a means of insulating them from such barbaric practices.”

The family of Madam Denteh, expressed their appreciation to the First Lady and thanked the many Ghanaians, who have expressed their sympathy and support for the family.

Madam Denteh was allegedly beaten to death after she was accused by a soothsayer of being a witch.

Even though she reportedly with the soothsayer to spare, she was still allegedly killed.

Her death has spiked outrage across the country, especially among human rights groups who have been calling for justice to be served.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has already dispatched homicide experts to the Savannah Region to commence investigation into the alleged killing.