Rebecca Foundation Partners ASR Africa

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo with officials of ASR Africa after the signing of the MoU.

The Rebecca Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) for a grant of $500,000 to improve teaching and learning outcomes.

The grant will be drawn from ASR Africa’s annual $100 million Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal to support The Rebecca Foundations’ Education Initiative.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Ubon Udoh, the Managing Director, of ASR Africa,

commended the Rebecca Foundation for its commitment to women and children in Ghana as well as adherence to good corporate governance, practices which has enabled the foundation to deliver infrastructure, and services in the areas of Education, Health and Women’s Economic Empowerment.

“We did our homework and identified the Rebecca Foundation as one of the most reputable charities in Ghana, which encouraged ASR Africa to support the Rebecca Foundation.”.

First Lady and Executive Director of the Rebecca Foundation, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo thanked ASR Africa for their support to the Rebecca Foundation and pledged the commitment of the Foundation to utilize the grant to benefit the education of Ghanaian children.

ASR Africa is an initiative of industrialist and philanthropist, Abdul Samad Rabiu, who has decided to give back to the African continent to promote sustainable health care, education and social development.