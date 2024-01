First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, together with the First Lady of Guyana, Mrs. Arya Ali has visited the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Sunshine Hostel at the Korle But Teaching Hospital.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the current conditions of the facilities since they were built and commissioned for use by Mrs. Akufo-Addo.

The First Lady and her associate, Mrs. Ali toured the facilities and also made some donations.