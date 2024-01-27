Asenso-Boakye Clashes With Agyapong At Voting Centre, Sparking Tension

A tense situation unfolded at a voting centre as Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, and his rival Ralph Agyapong, a lawyer and brother of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, engaged in a heated confrontation.

The incident occurred when Asenso-Boakye started singing famous gospel music, which was met with opposition from Agyapong.

The disagreement quickly escalated, causing misunderstanding at the voting centre.

However, prompt intervention by the police and Electoral Commission officers prevented the situation from worsening.

Following the incident, both politicians gave their accounts of the clash. Asenso-Boakye defended his singing, stating, “The guy was upset that I was singing, and he said that I don’t respect myself, that was why I was singing.” He also addressed allegations of camping delegates, clarifying that the morning devotion he organized was open to all delegates and residents.

Responding to Asenso-Boakye’s singing and the camping allegations, Agyapong expressed his frustration, stating, “Can you sing in an election centre? It is very unprofessional, so Ghanaians should look at the kind of minister that we have.”

He further criticized his opponent’s conduct, emphasizing that such behavior was unbecoming of a Minister of State.

The clash between Asenso-Boakye and Agyapong at the voting centre has sparked tension and drawn professional criticism, particularly from Agyapong.

This incident serves as a reminder of the potential for heightened emotions and clashes between political rivals as the election progresses.

As the situation unfolds, it is crucial for all stakeholders, including politicians, the security agencies, and electoral officials, to work together to ensure a peaceful and orderly electoral process. The Electoral Commission, in partnership with the police, must take swift action to address any emerging tensions and prevent them from escalating further.

It is imperative for all participants in the political process to demonstrate professionalism and respect for each other to maintain a peaceful electoral environment.

By Vincent Kubi