Registrar-General Meets Creditors Of fund Management Companies

All creditors of the resolved microfinance companies (MFIs) as well as the savings & loans and finance house companies (S&Ls) are being invited to a virtual first creditors meeting on March 11, 2021 with the Registrar-General.

A recent release signed by Mrs Jemima Oware, Registrar-General, which made this known, also said a virtual class meeting would be held on March 12, 2021 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am for investors of fund management companies only.

It continued that the meetings will be held via zoom video-conferencing adding that meeting IDs and passwords shall be delivered to all creditors via text message by March 10, 2021.

On March 11, it said between 9 and 10 am, creditors of McOttley Capital Limited will meet the Registrar General, followed by creditors of Ideal Capital Partners Limited from 10:15am to 11:15am while creditors of Utrak Capital Management meet her at 11:30am to 12:30pm.

Again, between 1:30 pm and 2:00pm on the same day, the Registrar General will meet creditors of Goldstreet Fund Management (formerly Goldstreet Investment Limited); followed by creditors of Global Investment Bankers Limited (formerly Global Investment Limited) from 2:15pm to 2:45Pm and then creditors of Kripa Capital Limited between 3:00pm and 3:30pm.

For the March 12 class meetings, scheduled for 9am to 11am, it said that would be for creditors of Goldstreet Fund Management Limited (formerly Goldstreet Investment Limited); Global Investment Bankers Limited (formerly Global Investment Limited); Kripa Capital Limited; McOttley Capial Limited; Ideal Capital Partners Limited and Utrak Capital Management Limited.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), acting in

accordance with Section 122 (2) (b) of the Securities Industry Act

2016, (Act 929) (SIA) revoked the licenses of 53 Fund Management

Companies (FMCs).

Pursuant to applications by the Registrar of Companies, order has been given for the official winding up of the under listed companies.

By Samuel Boadi