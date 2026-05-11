REGSEC Suspends Reopening Of Ho Central Mosque

James Gunu speaking to the media after the assessment exercise

The Volta Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has ruled out the immediate reopening of the Ho Central Mosque following a security assessment conducted within the Zongo community to evaluate the prevailing security situation and level of calm among residents.

Speaking to journalists after the exercise, the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, stated that the assessment was undertaken to determine whether conditions were conducive for the reopening of the mosque after recent disturbances in the area.

According to the Minister, the decision by REGSEC was informed by the need to preserve peace and stability in the community rather than rush to reopen the mosque without thoroughly considering the prevailing circumstances.

Mr. Gunu disclosed that intelligence gathered during the exercise indicated that tensions were still simmering within sections of the community, making it inappropriate to reopen the facility at this stage.

He noted that some residents were still demanding justice for individuals who sustained injuries during the disturbances, suggesting that emotions and grievances remained unresolved.

“The people are saying they need justice for those who got injured, and when we assessed the atmosphere, it became clear that there is still pain in the hearts of some people,” he stated.

The Regional Minister assured residents that REGSEC would continue to engage community leaders and conduct further assessments before taking any final decision regarding the reopening of the mosque.

By Daniel K Orlando, Ho