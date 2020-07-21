Rema Collaborates With Kwesi Arthur On New Song

Rema

Fast rising Nigerian afro beats singer and rapper, Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, is expected to release his new single which he featured Ghanaian artiste, Kwesi Arthur, soon.

The Nigerian singer, who made this known in an interview with Accra-based YFM, did not state the date the song which was recorded in 2019 would be released. He also failed to disclose the title of the song.

BEATWAVES gathered that the Nigerian artiste believed that Ghanaian artistes such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy had something unique which made them stand tall among their colleagues in Ghana.

He thinks working with them will surely boost his musical career to another level.

In 2019 Rema signed a record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records. He rose to prominence with the release of the song, Iron Man, which appeared on Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist.

He released his eponymous debut EP, Rema, in 2019. It peaked at number one on Apple Music Nigeria.

On October 19, 2019, Rema won “Next Rated” and was nominated for Viewer’s Choice at the 13th edition of The Headies. On January 12, 2020, he received the Soundcity MVP for best new artist.

On June 15, 2020, Rema was nominated as Best Viewers Choice: International Act on the 2020 BET Awards.

He was nominated on the awards alongside Burna Boy and Wizkid; they were the only Nigerian artistes nominated for the 2020 edition of the awards.

With several hit singles, Rema’s rising success has transcended boundaries.

By George Clifford Owusu