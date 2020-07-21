Millicent Yankey Releases Video For Great Is Our God Featuring KODA

Millicent Yankey

US-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Millicent Yankey, has officially released the video for her song, Great is our God, which features gospel singer, Augustine Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, aka KODA.

According to the songstress, her fans have been anticipating for the official video of the track after it was premiered in August 2018.

The song was produced by Koded Studios (KODA) and the video was shot and directed by Skyweb Videos

Regarding why she took much time to release the video, the gospel artiste said, “I believe there is time and purpose for everything and as such I see this moment as the best season for this video.”

She indicated that her song inspired all Christians to keep relying on God for protection, adding “despite our challenges we must acknowledge the fact that God is greater than all our problems and by that we will gradually overcome the storm.”

Millicent Yankey, who is blessed with beautiful voice and song writing skills, is currently into full time ministry.

She is also an associate pastor at Life Chapel International in Atlanta-Georgia, USA.