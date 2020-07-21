‘I Can Help Hearts Succeed’

Sam Johnson

Sam Johnson, a former Ghana utility player, says he will make himself available for his teenage club Hearts of Oak when given the chance.

He disclosed his readiness to give back to the Rainbow family by way of advice to ensure they (Hearts) restore their lost fortunes.

The tough tackler believes his vast experience over the years, having plied his trade in major foreign leagues, places him in a better position to offer sound technical advice to the club which offered him the platform to rise to the top.

“Why not? Hearts of Oak is my club. I can give them advice and tell them what to do to succeed. Sometimes I go to their dressing room to talk and encourage the players,” he told OTEC FM.

Known in football circles as Foyoo, he added, “When things were not going well in the league, I went to talk to them (players). I’m not coming to interfere with anything but to encourage the players.

“Hearts of Oak should be on their own. As a big club, you don’t compare yourself to (other clubs); be yourself because you are a big club.

“They should do what they can and stop comparing themselves to other clubs. It will help them to come back to their winning ways if proper measures are put in place.”

The defender-turned-attacker admonished the Phobians to put proper structures in place to pick up the pieces, having gone 10 years without winning a major trophy.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum