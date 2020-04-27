Remember Health Workers In Our Prayers

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo is calling on Ghanaians to remember frontline health workers in the fight against the Covid-19 in their prayers.

According to him, the health workers, who are working day and night to care for the stricken, must continually be in our prayers.

“Their efforts will be in vain if we, at home, do not support them”, the President said in his 8th televised address to the nation.

He said the government is doing its best to motivate them including provision of incentives.

In addition to the incentive package given to all health workers, the president noted Government has enabled domestic production and supply of protective equipment to health workers to increase significantly.

“They have received, in recent days, 905,031 nose masks, 31,630 medical scrubs, 31,472 gowns, 46,870 head covers, and 83,500 N-95 face masks”, he said.

President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to the United States government for the gift of medical supplies to help boost the country’s testing capacity.

“ So, let us, on our part, continue to protect further our health workers by practicing social distancing, washing our hands with soap under running water, refraining from shaking hands, and, yes, wearing our masks whenever we leave our homes”, he stated.

By DGN Online