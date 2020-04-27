COVID-19: Support Your Kids at Home- NAPO Urges Parents

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Minister for Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has called on parents and guardians to continue to render their utmost support to their children as they study at home.

He also congratulated them for doing exceptionally well so far and encouraged them to continue to make the safety and well-being of themselves and their families a top priority.

In a widely publicized letter to parents and guardians, Dr. Prempeh stated that his thoughts were with those affected by the virus in Ghana and across the globe.

“Following school closures and various restrictions in the country to curtail the spread of the virus, my team and I empathize with how overwhelming it may be for you at home and I believe you have a deeper sense of appreciation of the enormous task that rest with schools and teachers”.

He stated that following the developments regarding COVID-19, various measures had been put in place to ensure that children continued to learn while at home.

To that end, Dr. Prempeh stated that the Ministry has introduced a number of platforms, with more in development, to assist children in learning. He indicated that online resources available for SHS students on iCampus Ghana could be accessed at www.icampusgh.com using their BECE Index Number plus the last two digits of the year they wrote their BECE as their username, for example, SHS 3 students should add 17 to the end of their BECE index number, whereas for SHS 2 students, 18 should be added, and for SHS 1 students, 19 should be added after their BECE Index number.

The Minister stated that additionally, the Ghana Learning TV was now available on free to air TV as well as on DStv channel 315, GOtv channel 150 and StarTimes channel 312, noting that the Ministry was currently producing learning content for radio broadcast, soon to be available across the country.

Outlining a number of steps that could come in handy in managing their child’s time and maximizing study time, Dr. Prempeh mentioned drawing a simple timetable or schedule with breaks for rest, play or meals; Giving the kids simple tasks and assessing them orally and correcting them appropriately; Encouraging the children to take on new healthy hobbies; Incorporating physical education/exercise into their day to day activities to cope with staying indoors for long periods; Creating a safe environment for children to learn and thrive and avoid over burdening them with chores; and finally Strengthening the relationship with their children’s schoolteachers and administrators to receive ongoing support with learning at home.

Dr. Prempeh assured all that the Ministry for Education would continue to do its best in delivering quality education to all children across the country.

“As we navigate through these challenging times, I am reminded of how fortunate we are to be part of this strong community that supports each other to accomplish great things. It is the power of this community that will propel us through this to better times” the Minister added.

On behalf of the Ministry of Education, the Minister wished all parents and guardians health and safety, whilst thanking them for their continued support and partnership in educating the next generation of this country.